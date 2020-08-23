Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,011 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,011 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 208.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.63. 7,056,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,743. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $156.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

