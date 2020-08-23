Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 3,600 Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.07% of Manitex International worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,025,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,021 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Manitex International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 235,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Manitex International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

MNTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a PE ratio of 105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. Manitex International Inc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.