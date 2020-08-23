Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after buying an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,612. The company has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $345.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

