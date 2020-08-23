Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,481,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,914 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 521,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 655.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 195,840 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in MSG Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,134,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 143,726 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in MSG Networks by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 362,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 139,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $395,541.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn Darino-Gorski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,205 shares of company stock valued at $805,068. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 457,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,245. MSG Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $562.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

