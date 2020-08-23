Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $127,000 in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.23% of Central Federal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Central Federal in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Central Federal in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Central Federal by 17.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Central Federal by 58.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Central Federal by 63,388.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFBK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Central Federal Co. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Central Federal news, Director David L. Royer purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $155,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

