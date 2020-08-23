Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $193,000 in Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Obseva by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Obseva by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Obseva by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obseva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Obseva by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Obseva stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 435,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Obseva SA has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $132.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Obseva SA will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

OBSV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Obseva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

