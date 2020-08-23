Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $207,000 in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,500. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

