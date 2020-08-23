Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $218,000 in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.05. 1,322,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,290. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $149.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

