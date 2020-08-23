Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $226,000 in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.30. 1,340,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,814. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

