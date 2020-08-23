Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $331,000 in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of LCNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in LCNB by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LCNB news, Director Mary E. Bradford acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 5,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,042. The company has a market capitalization of $183.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.72. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

