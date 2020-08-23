Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Celanese by 28.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Shares of CE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 574,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

