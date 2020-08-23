Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 166 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,677. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.17. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

