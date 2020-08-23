Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 5,454 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $34.56. 4,749,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -230.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

