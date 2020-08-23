Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,175 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

PRTK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 305,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,242. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

