Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,069,000 after buying an additional 408,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,889,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,702 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Emcor Group stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 326,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

