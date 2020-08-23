Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $74,000 Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 46,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $185,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,735.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 474,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $417.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

