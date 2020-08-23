Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.63. 8,276,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,599. The firm has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

