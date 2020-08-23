Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 41.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

