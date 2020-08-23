D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 9,207 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

