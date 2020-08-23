D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 261.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,767. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

