D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $195.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

