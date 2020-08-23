D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,546.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,709 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,467,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,159,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 189,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

