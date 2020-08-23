D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $161.72 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.03.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

