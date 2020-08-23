D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $6,851,000. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 294,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.