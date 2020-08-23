D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after acquiring an additional 435,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,298,000 after acquiring an additional 364,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,032,000 after acquiring an additional 255,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX opened at $226.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.93.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.