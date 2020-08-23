D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182,663 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 72.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

