D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104,047 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3,523.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569,912 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

GE opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

