D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $27.69 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,228 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

