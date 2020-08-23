D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,769 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 174.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 446,139 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 283,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 231.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,234,982 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $62,917,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.