D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,749 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

