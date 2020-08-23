D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 131.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

