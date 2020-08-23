D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 10,088 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,734,000 after buying an additional 1,058,856 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 1,052,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE VLO opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

