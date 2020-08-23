D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,240 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.22% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth approximately $16,493,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,638,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,162 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth $3,401,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 539,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 64,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

