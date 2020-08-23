D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $158.49 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

