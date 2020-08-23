D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 594 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $85.21 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

