D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 732 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $244.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.43 and a 200 day moving average of $204.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

