D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 899 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.24 and its 200 day moving average is $422.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,033 shares of company stock worth $116,444,190 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

