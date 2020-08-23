D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $140.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $140.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

