David J. Demas Acquires 1,000 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CFO David J. Demas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $14,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,269.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 26.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 153,364 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 148.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 645,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 385,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 578,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

