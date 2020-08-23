Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31.

