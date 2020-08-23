Deutsche Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €20.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.35) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.60 ($27.76).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €25.44 ($29.93) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.71 and its 200-day moving average is €21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52 week high of €25.18 ($29.62).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

