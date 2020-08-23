Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Earns News Sentiment Score of -2.62

Headlines about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a news impact score of -2.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Deutsche Lufthansa’s score:

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

QUBSF stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.