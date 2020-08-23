Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DTEGY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

