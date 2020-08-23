Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Invests $431,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 24.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,387 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,935,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,768,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

