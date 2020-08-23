Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $1,216,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average is $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

