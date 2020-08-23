Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

