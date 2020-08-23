Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,610 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $30,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

