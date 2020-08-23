Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,529 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,529 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of TriMas worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TriMas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 383,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth about $244,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 10.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.01.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

