Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,928 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $33,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,896,000 after purchasing an additional 358,591 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $28,333,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,302,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 83.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 206,093 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,452,000 after purchasing an additional 154,713 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

