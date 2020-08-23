Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,980 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,980 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $32,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Shares of STZ opened at $179.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

